BRIEF-Louis Dreyfus Company posts full-year group share net income of $305 mln
* FY net income, group share, settled at US$305 million, compared to US$211 million recorded one year earlier
SHANGHAI Feb 2 Medium-sized Chinese brokerage Dongxing Securities Co Ltd said late on Sunday that it aimed to issue up to 500 million shares in an initial public offering (IPO) in China's main Shanghai Stock Exchange to raise funds to supplement its working capital.
The shares, which will account for 19.97 percent of the company's expanded outstanding shares after the IPO, will be open to subscriptions around Feb 10, the company said in a prospectus published in the exchange's website.
It did not say how much proceeds it aimed to raise. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Acquisition in Rustmo1 Solar Farm Proprietary Limited and renewal of cautionary