UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 29 Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group Co Ltd
*Says sets IPO price at 21 yuan ($3.47) per share
*Says to issue 31.21 million shares in Shenzhen, aims to raise 506.5 million yuan ($1 = 6.0508 Chinese yuan)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vur46v
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources