Nov 4 Ningbo Donly Co Ltd

* Says to sell its new energy unit to Zhejiang-based textile firm for 354 million yuan (57.89 million US dollar)

* Says shares to resume trading on Nov 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1x2DW8H; bit.ly/1ztBmLB

