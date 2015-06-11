(Adds background)

By Emma Pinedo and Freya Berry

MADRID/LONDON, June 11 Spanish drinks company J.Garcia Carrion, owner of the Don Simon juices brand, wants to find a financial partner, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday, part of plans to expand internationally.

The company, which says it is the world's fifth-largest winemaker and Europe's fourth-largest juice producer, would prefer to sell a minority stake, its President Jose Garcia Carrion said.

"We are interested in finding a minority partner, but not in selling our juice division," Garcia Carrion said. "We are also open to a listing when we have the right size. We are not a family who fears going public."

Commercial banks and Spain's Deposit Guarantee Fund inherited a 25 percent stake in J. Garcia Carrion from several savings banks after they were nationalised during Spain's property crisis. They sold their stake to the García Carrion family in November 2014.

"Since ... late last year, there has been interest of private equity to enter our company as a minority partner," Garcia Carrion said.

A sale of the whole juice business could fetch about 500 million euros ($563.15 million), sources familiar with the matter estimated. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the press.

Interested parties could include private equity firms such as PAI Partners, which tried earlier this year to buy Dutch soft drink bottler Refresco Gerber before it decided to list its shares publicly, or soft drink makers such as Coca-Cola , one of the sources said.

Private equity firms Pamplona Capital Management and Platinum Equity also bid for Refresco.

The company stands to benefit from a recovery in consumer spending in Spain after this slowed dramatically during the economic crisis. Consumer spending contributed to Spain's GDP growth in the first quarter of 2015.

Including the wine and juice divisions, J.Garcia Carrion's sales in 2014 were 850 million euros ($957.36 million) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation totalled 95 million euros ($107.00 million).

Garcia Carrion produced 400 million litres of wine last year and 600 million litres of juice. The company has the capacity to produce 60 percent more if it invests 10 million euros a year, Garcia Carrion said. The company is also building a wine cellar in Chile, with ambitions of boosting its worldwide ranking. ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Additional reporting by Andres Gonzalez Estabaran in Madrid; Writing by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)