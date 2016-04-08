SEOUL, April 8 Hanwha Techwin, a defence arm of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, said on Friday that it has agreed to buy its domestic peer Doosan DST for 695 billion won ($603 million).

Hanwha Techwin said in a statement it's buying 100 percent of Doosan DST from its three part-owners: Doosan Co's DIP Holdings, and finance firms Mirae Asset Management and IMM Investment.

($1 = 1,152.6000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)