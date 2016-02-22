SEOUL Feb 23 Doosan Bobcat Inc, a holding company that controls U.S. machinery maker Bobcat, will seek an initial public offering in the South Korean market, top shareholder Doosan Infracore said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Doosan Infracore, which holds a 75.5 percent stake in Doosan Bobcat, did not elaborate on the listing plans including the timing or how much the deal might raise. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)