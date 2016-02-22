BRIEF-Fox News channel names Amy Listerman CFO
* Fox News channel names Amy Listerman chief financial officer
SEOUL Feb 23 Doosan Bobcat Inc, a holding company that controls U.S. machinery maker Bobcat, will seek an initial public offering in the South Korean market, top shareholder Doosan Infracore said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Doosan Infracore, which holds a 75.5 percent stake in Doosan Bobcat, did not elaborate on the listing plans including the timing or how much the deal might raise. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Fox News channel names Amy Listerman chief financial officer
NEW YORK, April 10 A doctor trying to return home to his patients was dragged by his hands from an overbooked United Airlines flight, according to social media, embroiling the carrier its second public relations nightmare in less than a month.