BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
SEOUL Dec 23 A private equity arm of Standard Chartered was picked as the preferred bidder for industrial machinery maker Doosan Infracore Co Ltd's machine tools business, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.
Yonhap, citing unnamed sources, said the Standard Chartered fund outbid other bidders with an offer of around 1.36 trillion won ($1.16 billion).
Standard Chartered and Doosan Infracore could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 1,172.0600 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.