HONG KONG Dec 10 South Korean machinery maker
Doosan Infracore Co Ltd plans to raise $400 million
in a share offering, according to a term sheet of the deal seen
by Reuters on Tuesday.
The company is offering 38.8 million new global depositary
shares (GDS) in Singapore at $10.31 per share, the term sheet
showed. Each GDS is equivalent to one share with the offering
price translating into 10,850 won each, or an 8.1 percent
discount to Monday's close of 11,800 won.
HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and
UBS were hired as joint bookrunners of the offering.
