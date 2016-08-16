* IPO seen raising about 1 trln won-analysts
* No.1 in N.American small construction equipment mkt
share-bourse
(Adds U.S. housing background, comment)
By Joyce Lee and Elzio Barreto
SEOUL, Aug 16 South Korea's stock exchange on
Tuesday approved Doosan Bobcat Inc's plan for an initial public
offering (IPO) by the end of this year, expected by analysts to
raise about 1 trillion won ($914.94 million).
The IPO is expected to involve either no newly issued shares
or only a small number of such shares, with existing shares
being floated instead to help construction-to-energy plant
Doosan Group's efforts to cut debt, Seoul-based analysts said.
Doosan Infracore Co Ltd and affiliate Doosan
Engine Co Ltd owns a combined 78 percent stake in
the construction equipment company.
An Infracore spokesman declined to comment when asked about
the deal schedule and pricing. A Doosan Engine spokesman could
not be immediately reached.
Doosan Bobcat, which has North America's largest market
share for small construction equipment such as skid-steer
loaders, has 31 subsidiaries in 20 countries, and reported sales
of 4.04 trillion won and net profit of 148 billion won in 2015,
the Korea Exchange said in a statement.
Some three-quarters of Doosan Bobcat's revenue is compact
construction equipment, with North America making up about 70
percent of the business.
Doosan Infracore said earlier this year favourable
conditions in the North American housing construction market
accelerated the listing plan.
U.S. housing starts rose more than expected in June as
construction activity increased broadly, supported by a
strengthening labour market and demand for rental
accommodation.
"Even though the global economy is still weak and sectors
like oil and gas or mining are stumbling, Doosan Bobcat is
actually doing very well because housing starts in the United
States, their main market, are quite vibrant," a person with
direct knowledge of Doosan Bobcat's listing plans told Reuters.
The person declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to media.
JP Morgan and Korea Investment & Securities are lead
advisers for the IPO.
Doosan Bobcat is not the only South Korean IPO that is being
anticipated in the latter half of this year.
Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd, Samsung Group's biopharmaceutical
contract manufacturing arm, submitted an application last week
for a Seoul IPO expected by analysts to raise roughly 2-3
trillion won, which would make it South Korea's largest listing
in 2016.
($1 = 1,092.9700 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Stephen Coates)