SEOUL Dec 18 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd said on Tuesday it won a 600 billion won ($560 million) order from NTPC Ltd to provide two boilers for use at a power plant in Chhattisgarh, India.

The South Korean company said in a press release it plans to supply the boilers by 2016. ($1 = 1072.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)