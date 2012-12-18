Swedish home prices rise 9 pct yr/yr in Jan - HOX index
STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 Swedish home prices increased 3.2 percent in January from December and 8.6 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Tuesday.
SEOUL Dec 18 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd said on Tuesday it won a 600 billion won ($560 million) order from NTPC Ltd to provide two boilers for use at a power plant in Chhattisgarh, India.
The South Korean company said in a press release it plans to supply the boilers by 2016. ($1 = 1072.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
ZURICH, Feb 14 Credit Suisse will push ahead with plans for an initial public offering of its Swiss business but is also open to alternative options to boost its balance sheet, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Tuesday.
Feb 14 Chairman Wu Tang-chief of Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co Ltd, one of Taiwan's biggest state-controlled financial holding firms, told Reuters on the sidelines of a business event: