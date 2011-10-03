LONDON Oct 3 Former champions Colin Jackson and
Daley Thompson hit out at drug cheats on Monday, saying they had
wrecked some sports and ruined the reputation of athletics.
"I don't have any sympathy when it comes to cheats,"
Jackson, twice world 110m hurdles champion, said at an
anti-doping conference.
Jackson and Thompson, twice Olympic decathlon champion, said
athletes who took drugs to enhance their performance should face
life-long bans from competition.
"I would always say that a ban is never long enough,"
Jackson said, adding that he felt "a sense of hatred" towards
athletes who cheated.
The Welshman said the actions of competitors such as British
sprinter Dwain Chambers had "cast a massive shadow" over the
achievements of clean athletes.
In 2003, Chambers was given a two-year athletics ban and a
lifetime Olympic ban for using tetrahydrogestrinone, or THG, a
banned anabolic steroid.
Chambers made a comeback to the sport and won gold over 60m
at the European and world indoor championships in 2009 and 2010
respectively, though he remains barred from the Olympics.
Thompson said life-long bans were the only way to send a
strong message to cheats. "We need to take strong action," he
said. "And if occasionally an innocent person hangs, then that's
the way it is."
Former 400 metres hurdles Olympic champion Edwin Moses, who
was also on the panel, described the problem of doping in sport
as an "odious situation" but said he was wary of automatic
lifetime bans, saying some athletes might have taken illegal
substances inadvertently.
Sporting bodies should use discretion on a case-by-case
basis in allowing athletes caught doping to clean up their acts
and return to competition drug-free, he said.
