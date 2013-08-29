SYDNEY Aug 29 Rugby league player Sandor Earl has been provisionally suspended after admitting to the "use and trafficking" of peptides in an ongoing Australian anti-doping probe, National Rugby League (NRL) chief Dave Smith said on Thursday.

It is the second incident this week to result from the probe launched in February by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) into the use of peptides, small chains of amino acids that can aid in muscle growth and re-generation.

"As a result of the ongoing ASADA investigation, Sandor Earl has today been issued with an infraction notice," Smith told a news conference in Sydney.

"This follows an interview between the player and ASADA this week in which admission were made into the use and trafficking of the peptide CJC-1295."

The Canberra Raiders winger, who was due to switch codes to play rugby union in France at the end of the season, could accept the league's punishment or elect to take the matter to a tribunal, Smith said.

Australian Rules club Essendon Bombers were thrown out of the playoffs, had their coach suspended for 12 months and were fined A$2 million ($1.79 million) on Tuesday as a result of the ASADA probe.

($1 = 1.1181 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)