SOFIA, March 16 Bulgarian basketball player Andrey Iliev has been suspended for two years and two swimmers have received lesser punishments after testing positive for banned substances, the Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC) said on Friday.

The BOC's disciplinary commission declined to name the substances or say when the samples were taken.

The 19-year-old Iliev, who plays for Chernomorets Burgas, received the heaviest ban in Bulgarian basketball's history, after Levski Sofia's Rostislav Dikov was banned for one year in 2008 for positive tests for cannabis.

Swimmer Iliya Vasilev, a backstroke specialist, was suspended for one year while Dinko Geshev, 24, who will represent Bulgaria in the breaststroke at the London Olympics, has been banned for three months.

Local media reported Vasilev had been suspended for testing positive for the banned anabolic agent clenbuterol. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)