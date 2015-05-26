Cricket-Australia paceman Tait announces retirement
March 27 Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait has announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Monday due to persistent elbow injuries.
May 26 Pakistan spin bowler Raza Hasan has been banned for two years after failing a doping test, the country's cricket board said.
The 22-year-old left-armer returned an "adverse analytical finding" from a urine sample taken during a domestic tournament in January, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.
The board declined to name the substance.
Raza, who has played one one-day international and 10 Twenty20 matches for Pakistan, was notified on March 24 and subsequently failed to send a written request for a hearing within 14 days, the PCB said.
"Therefore in accordance with the Anti-Doping Rules and with the approval of the competent authority, Mr. Raza Hassan (Hasan) is being imposed with a ban that will make him ineligible to participate in the sport of cricket for a period of two years," the board said.
Raza made his ODI debut against Australia in Dubai in October and played his last international match in a T20 against New Zealand in the Gulf city in December.
March 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 314 (Q. de Kock 90, F. du Plessis 53, H. Amla 50; M. Henry 4-93) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 67-0) T. Latham c de Kock b M. Morkel 50 J. Raval c de Kock b M. Morkel 88 K. Williamson not out 148 N. Broom