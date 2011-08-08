VIENNA Aug 8 Former Austrian cross country
skiing coach Walter Mayer, banned in 2002 after a
blood-doping scandal at the Salt Lake City Olympics, went on
trial on Monday along with four associates.
The 54-year-old, who occupied various top-level posts in the
Austrian Ski Federation (OSV) between 1994 and 2006 including
head coach of the Nordic skiing team, was arrested in March 2009
and charged with providing doping substances to athletes.
The Austria Presse Agentur (APA) agency said that Mayer
pleaded not guilty as the trial, expected to last around one
week, got under way.
If convicted, he faces up to three years in jail.
Mayer was banned by the International Olympic Committee
(IOC) from attending the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics after
being implicated in a blood transfusion scandal at the Salt Lake
City Games.
However, Mayer attended the Turin Games in what OSV later
described as a "private capacity".
The coach's presence prompted the IOC to launch co-ordinated
night-time raids with the Italian police on the hotels of the
Austrian cross-country and biathlon teams.
Ten Austrian athletes were tested for possible signs of
doping but were found to be clean.
Mayer crashed his car into a police road-block near the
Italian-Austrian border having left Turin on the day of the
raids.
Since 2008, Austria has passed legislation which makes the
provision of doping substances a criminal offence.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories