BERLIN Feb 10 Retired Tour de France
winner Jan Ullrich admitted to knowing a Spanish doctor at the
heart of a blood doping scandal on Friday, a day after the
German cyclist was banned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport
for two years.
Ullrich had repeatedly denied any contact with Eufemiano
Fuentes, the doctor who had been investigated as part of Spain's
Operation Puerto.
The scandal broke in 2006 when Spanish police raids
uncovered more than 200 code named blood bags, some of which
were linked to cyclists.
CAS said on Thursday Ullrich had contact with the doctor,
paid him 80,000 euros ($106,000) for unspecified services and
the German's genetic material matched blood bags in the doctor's
possession.
"I confirm that I had contact to Fuentes," Ullrich said in a
statement posted on his website (www.janullrich.de).
"I know that was a grave mistake which I regret. I want to
apologise for this behaviour. In hindsight I would have acted
differently in some situations during my career."
The now 38-year-old Ullrich said the pressure on him ahead
of the 2006 Tour had been great and that he had been desperate
to be at his strongest.
"After my win in 1997 and five second place finishes the
pressure from the public, sponsors and myself was immense.
Everyone wanted a second Tour win especially after the
retirement of Lance Armstrong," Ullrich said.
Ullrich, who retired in 2007 after also winning an Olympic
gold and silver medal at the Sydney 2000 Games, became the first
German to win the Tour de France in 1997.
With his name linked to Operation Puerto, Ullrich was barred
from starting the Tour de France in 2006 and was then fired by
his T-Mobile team although he had repeatedly denied links to
Fuentes.
"Shortly before the 2006 Tour came the bing bang.
Suspension, headlines, ostracism, home raids, criminal
investigation, charges. The whole world wanted to put me against
the wall," Ullrich said.
"Even back then, shortly after my suspension I wanted to
openly admit my mistake. On the advice of my lawyers I stayed
silent."
CAS ruled that, based on the evidence, Ullrich, who had
waited more than five years for a final ruling, had engaged "at
least" in blood doping.
The court also annulled all Ullrich's results from 2005 until
his retirement.
"I accept the verdict and will not appeal. The verdict
cannot change my plans for the future. I have never contemplated
a return to the sport of professional cycling in any capacity."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford)