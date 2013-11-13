JOHANNESBURG Nov 13 The need for new and innovative thinking around testing should become a priority to strengthen the fight against doping in sport, the new International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Wednesday as he compared drug cheating to terrorism.

"We need even more specifically targeted tests and more scientific research. We have to focus on more anti-doping research," he said on the opening day of the World Conference on Doping in Sport.

"Is it not time to find out for example whether blood and urine tests are really the best and ultimate solution? Might there be other testing methods that are even more reliable, sustainable and effective and maybe even less intrusive?"

Bach said concerns over costs should not stop more investment in anti-doping measures as it was like dealing with terrorism. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)