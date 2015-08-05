Aug 5 A new anti-doping laboratory in Qatar was approved by the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) executive committee on Wednesday.

The Anti-Doping Lab Qatar (ADQL) successfully completed the requirements of WADA's accreditation process, which started in 2014, WADA said in a statement.

The accreditation process included multiple site visits, participation in WADA's external quality assessment scheme monitored by the WADA laboratory expert group.

The Qatari lab becomes the 35th WADA accredited laboratory.

"We are pleased to welcome the Doha Laboratory to the network of WADA accredited laboratories," said WADA president Craig Reedie in a statement.

"Qatar is a key player in the sporting world, and so its laboratory will play an increasingly important role in improving the anti-doping analytical capacities in Qatar and the wider Middle East region." (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. editing by Pritha Sarkar)