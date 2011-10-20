By Ossian Shine
AUCKLAND Oct 21 The International Olympic
Committee is disappointed by the decision to allow 400 metres
champion LaShawn Merritt to run at the London 2012 Games -- and
will seek an amendment to their overturned rules, president
Jacques Rogge said on Friday.
The IOC had ruled that every athlete sanctioned for more
than six months for a doping offence, would not be eligible to
participate in the next Olympic Games.
However, their rule was overturned earlier this month after
an appeal from Merritt at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
In 2010 Merritt received a 21-month ban after having tested
positive for a banned substance. The suspension ended in July
this year and he competed at the world championships the
following month.
Speaking at a news conference in Auckland where Rogge was
attending the rugby World Cup, the Belgian IOC president said:
"We are of course a bit disappointed, because we believe the
rule was protecting the clean athletes and that is absolutely
our philosophy, because we have a zero tolerance approach in the
fight against doping.
"However, the IOC has been a party in creation of CAS,
together with International Federations, therefore we will
accept the decision and not appeal.
"What we will do, however, is find new wording in a similar
rule in the next amendment of the WADA anti-doping code.
"The anti-doping code will be amended between now (November
2011) and November 2013 when a new code will be voted and
implemented.
"We are seeking to have a similar possibility with another
WADA rule."
