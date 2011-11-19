PARIS Nov 19 Former French tennis hero
Yannick Noah has been criticised by France's sports minister
after saying the best way to combat doping in sport was to
legalise the use of drugs.
Noah, who appeared to accused Spanish sport in particular of
using "magic potions", told Le Monde on Saturday that a radical
rethink was needed.
"Let's stop the hypocrisy. The best attitude to adopt is to
accept doping. Then everyone will have the magic potion," the
1983 French Open winner said.
French Sports Minister David Douillet, an Olympic judo
champion, responded by telling France 2 TV that the comments
were "serious and irresponsible".
Spain's Olympic Committee president Alejandro Blanco said:
"It is difficult for ignorant people to understand the boom of
Spanish sport. It is hard work that has been the key to
success."
