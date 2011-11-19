PARIS Nov 19 Former French tennis hero Yannick Noah has been criticised by France's sports minister after saying the best way to combat doping in sport was to legalise the use of drugs.

Noah, who appeared to accused Spanish sport in particular of using "magic potions", told Le Monde on Saturday that a radical rethink was needed.

"Let's stop the hypocrisy. The best attitude to adopt is to accept doping. Then everyone will have the magic potion," the 1983 French Open winner said.

French Sports Minister David Douillet, an Olympic judo champion, responded by telling France 2 TV that the comments were "serious and irresponsible".

Spain's Olympic Committee president Alejandro Blanco said: "It is difficult for ignorant people to understand the boom of Spanish sport. It is hard work that has been the key to success."

(Writing by Mark Meadows; Additional reporting by Iain Rogers in Madrid; Editing by Stephen Wood; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)