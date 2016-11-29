UPDATE 1-Boxing-No evidence of fixing in Olympic bouts, says AIBA
OSLO Nov 29 Anti-Doping Norway has recommended a 14-month suspension for cross-country skier Therese Johaug following the former Olympic relay champion's positive test for clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid.
Johaug, 28, said in her defence that she used a medicine called Trofodermin, after consulting the national team doctor, to treat a sore on her lip and was unaware it contained a banned substance.
"We have recommended a 14-month ban and that will be sent to the disciplinary panel of the Norwegian Olympic Committee. I expect they will have a hearing in February," Anti-Doping Norway official Niels Kiaer told Reuters on Tuesday.
Johaug won the gold medal in the 4x5km relay at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010.
She also claimed a silver and bronze in Sochi four years later before winning three golds at the 2015 world championships in Sweden.
If the Norwegian Olympic Committee accept the recommendation, Johaug's 14-month ban will be backdated to Oct. 18 when she was provisionally suspended. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 27 "Unprofessional relationships" within AIBA created an atmosphere of collusion between senior management and judges that undermined the boxing body at last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the governing body said in a statement on Friday.
ZURICH, Jan 27 Russia's weightlifting federation (RWF) has withdrawn its appeal against a one-year ban from the sport, the Russian news agency TASS said.