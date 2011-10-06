* Merritt says ready to defend 400 metres title in London
BERLIN, Oct 6 The Court of Arbitration for Sport
(CAS) cleared the way on Thursday for dozens of past doping
offenders to compete at next year's Olympics after rejecting an
International Olympic Committee (IOC) eligibility rule as
invalid.
The controversial Rule 45, introduced in 2008, banned
athletes including Olympic 400 metres champion LaShawn Merritt
from participating at the next Olympic Games if they have been
suspended for doping for six months or longer, but the
regulation was rejected by CAS as invalid and unenforceable.
The Court's ruling means that American Merritt, the highest
profile name affected by the decision, can now defend his title
in London. CAS said the rule was not in compliance with the
IOC's own charter and the World Anti-Doping Agency's code.
"I am thrilled to have this uncertainty removed for the 2012
season and would like to thank the U.S. Olympic Committee for
pursuing this case before CAS," Merritt said in a statement.
"I look forward to representing my country and defending my
title in the 400 metres next summer in London at the Olympic
Games, and will prepare with even more determination than ever
before."
Merritt was banned for 21 months after testing positive in
2009 and 2010 for a banned substance. His ban ended in July and
he competed at the world athletics championships in South Korea
in August, winning the silver medal behind Grenada's Kirani
James and gold in the 4x400m relay.
IOC DISAPPOINTED
The IOC, which wanted the rule more commonly known as 'Osaka
Rule' to act as a further deterrent for athletes, said it would
now seek tougher sentences in the new WADA code.
The Olympic body had argued the rule was not a sanction but
an eligibility rule but critics said athletes were being
punished twice, once through a ban and then by missing the
Olympics.
"We were disappointed of course because the rule was meant
to protect the clean athletes... so we're a little surprised,
disappointed," IOC president Jacques Rogge told Reuters
Television in Lausanne.
"We are going to move to change the WADA anti-doping code at
its revision in 2013 to establish a rule that has the same
effect as the one that has been invalidated now," Rogge said.
The verdict, which strengthens WADA's authority in doping
matters, also allows dozens more athletes banned from winter
Games under the same rule to make a return at the Sochi 2014
winter Olympics if their doping suspensions have ended by then.
"CAS has come to the view that Rule 45 of the IOC Charter is
not one of eligibility, and considers it instead to be a
sanction additional to that imposed under the Code," WADA said.
"We are certain therefore that the IOC will make appropriate
changes to their Charter pursuant to the opinion to ensure Code
compatibility.
"The (WADA) Code is due to be reviewed in 2012-13 and there
may be suggested changes to the Code made as a consequence of
the opinion. If so they will form part of the consultation
process with any changes to be approved at the next WADA world
conference in Johannesburg in November 2013."
The International Association of Athletics Federations
(IAAF) told Reuters it estimated some 50 track and field
athletes could be affected by the verdict.
MOST DECORATED
Germany's most decorated winter Olympian, speedskater
Claudia Pechstein, who was suspended for two years in 2009 and
wants to compete in next year's London Games in cycling and to
race in the 2014 Games, said she was pleased by the decision.
"I am totally happy. There could not have been a different
verdict. Justice has prevailed and now the path is clear for my
tenth Olympic medal," she told reporters.
Cyclist David Millar, banned from all future Games under a
similar British Olympic rule that could now be challenged, said
the decision was a step in the right direction.
"A lifetime ban for a first offence does not encourage
rehabilitation nor education, two things that are necessary for
the future prevention of doping in sport," Millar said.
"I hope this decision will pave the way for the development
of global sports, and to creating a system that all athletes and
sports fans can understand and believe in."
The British Olympic Association (BOA), however, insisted its
by-law would remain in place despite the prospect of potential
challenges opened up by the CAS verdict.
"This is a by-law introduced with support of the athletes
for the athletes. It has consistently had 90 percent support
from the athletes," BOA chairman Colin Moynihan told reporters.
USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said he was glad the issue was off
the table well ahead of the London Olympics.
"This decision does not diminish our commitment to the fight
against doping, but rather ensures that athletes and National
Olympic Committees have certainty as they prepare for London,"
he said.
