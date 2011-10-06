Oct 6 Reaction to Thursday's ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) invalidating an International Olympic Committee (IOC) eligibility rule.

- IOC president Jacques Rogge.

"We were disappointed of course because the rule was meant to protect the clean athletes... so we're a little surprised, disappointed.

"We are going to move to change the WADA anti-doping code at its revision in 2013 to establish a rule that has the same effect as the one that has been invalidated now."

- LaShawn Merritt, U.S. Olympic 400 metres champion on gaining eligibility for 2012 Olympics. He served a 21-month doping suspension.

"I am thrilled to have this uncertainty removed for the 2012 season, and would like to thank the USOC for pursuing this case before CAS.... I look forward to representing my country and defending my title in the 400 meters next summer in London at the Olympic Games, and will prepare with even more determination than ever before."

- Claudia Pechstein, German speedskater turned cyclist, who was banned for two years in 2009.

"Justice has prevailed and now the path is clear for my 10th Olympic medal."

- Scott Blackmun, U.S. Olympic Committee chief executive.

"This decision does not diminish our commitment to the fight against doping, but rather ensures that athletes and National Olympic Committees have certainty as they prepare for London."

- World Anti-Doping Agency statement.

"The CAS ruling will clearly have implications for a number of athletes who are now eligible to compete in London 2012 provided they meet appropriate selection criteria."

- British cyclist David Millar on Twitter.

"CAS ruling on IOC Rule 45 a good thing for future of international sport. Only a matter of time till all countries respect WADA Code."

- U.S. Anti-Doping Agency statement.

"USADA supports strict anti-doping penalties and agrees with the CAS decision that the WADA Code and its review process is the agreed to avenue for setting the rules for anti-doping rule violations."

- Hugh Robertson, British sports minister, in support of British Olympic Association's lifetime Olympic ban for doping offenders.

"Olympic athletes do not want people convicted of doping offences back in their sport."

- Mike McNess, USATF interim chief executive.

"USA Track & Field is pleased to have this matter resolved well in advance of the 2012 Olympic Trials and Olympic Games. We appreciate the U.S. Olympic Committee, International Olympic Committee and Court of Arbitration for Sport working together to bring clarity to the issue, not just for Mr. Merritt but for all athletes and federations."

