Oct 6 Reaction to Thursday's ruling by the Court
of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) invalidating an International
Olympic Committee (IOC) eligibility rule.
- IOC president Jacques Rogge.
"We were disappointed of course because the rule was meant
to protect the clean athletes... so we're a little surprised,
disappointed.
"We are going to move to change the WADA anti-doping code at
its revision in 2013 to establish a rule that has the same
effect as the one that has been invalidated now."
- - - -
- LaShawn Merritt, U.S. Olympic 400 metres champion on
gaining eligibility for 2012 Olympics. He served a 21-month
doping suspension.
"I am thrilled to have this uncertainty removed for the 2012
season, and would like to thank the USOC for pursuing this case
before CAS.... I look forward to representing my country and
defending my title in the 400 meters next summer in London at
the Olympic Games, and will prepare with even more determination
than ever before."
- - - -
- Claudia Pechstein, German speedskater turned cyclist, who
was banned for two years in 2009.
"Justice has prevailed and now the path is clear for my 10th
Olympic medal."
- - - -
- Scott Blackmun, U.S. Olympic Committee chief executive.
"This decision does not diminish our commitment to the fight
against doping, but rather ensures that athletes and National
Olympic Committees have certainty as they prepare for London."
- - - -
- World Anti-Doping Agency statement.
"The CAS ruling will clearly have implications for a number
of athletes who are now eligible to compete in London 2012
provided they meet appropriate selection criteria."
- - - -
- British cyclist David Millar on Twitter.
"CAS ruling on IOC Rule 45 a good thing for future of
international sport. Only a matter of time till all countries
respect WADA Code."
- - - -
- U.S. Anti-Doping Agency statement.
"USADA supports strict anti-doping penalties and agrees
with the CAS decision that the WADA Code and its review process
is the agreed to avenue for setting the rules for anti-doping
rule violations."
- - - -
- Hugh Robertson, British sports minister, in support of
British Olympic Association's lifetime Olympic ban for doping
offenders.
"Olympic athletes do not want people convicted of doping
offences back in their sport."
- - - -
- Mike McNess, USATF interim chief executive.
"USA Track & Field is pleased to have this matter resolved
well in advance of the 2012 Olympic Trials and Olympic Games. We
appreciate the U.S. Olympic Committee, International Olympic
Committee and Court of Arbitration for Sport working together to
bring clarity to the issue, not just for Mr. Merritt but for all
athletes and federations."
(Compiled by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by
Ed Osmond; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more doping stories
for more Olympic stories
for more sports stories