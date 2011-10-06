Oct 6 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said
it welcomed the guidance of a Court of Arbitration for Sport
(CAS) decision on Olympic eligibility on Thursday and did not
believe changes were needed to the WADA Code or its
international standards.
"(WADA) welcomes the precise direction it (CAS) has given to
the IOC and the sporting world in general, particularly with the
next Olympics less than one year away," the world agency said in
a statement in reaction to the CAS ruling.
CAS declared invalid and unenforceable an IOC rule that
banned athletes, including Olympic 400 metres champion LaShawn
Merritt, from participating in the next Games if they had been
suspended for six months or longer for doping violations.
"So there is nothing for WADA to implement as a result of
this opinion," the anti-doping agency said.
The WADA Code is due to be reviewed in 2012-13 and there may
be suggested changes to the Code made as a consequence of the
opinion, WADA said.
If so, they will form part of the consultation process with
any changes to be approved at the next WADA world conference in
Johannesburg in November 2013, it said.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing
by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more doping stories
for more Olympic stories
for more sports stories