Oct 6 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it welcomed the guidance of a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision on Olympic eligibility on Thursday and did not believe changes were needed to the WADA Code or its international standards.

"(WADA) welcomes the precise direction it (CAS) has given to the IOC and the sporting world in general, particularly with the next Olympics less than one year away," the world agency said in a statement in reaction to the CAS ruling.

CAS declared invalid and unenforceable an IOC rule that banned athletes, including Olympic 400 metres champion LaShawn Merritt, from participating in the next Games if they had been suspended for six months or longer for doping violations.

"So there is nothing for WADA to implement as a result of this opinion," the anti-doping agency said.

The WADA Code is due to be reviewed in 2012-13 and there may be suggested changes to the Code made as a consequence of the opinion, WADA said.

If so, they will form part of the consultation process with any changes to be approved at the next WADA world conference in Johannesburg in November 2013, it said.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more doping stories

for more Olympic stories

for more sports stories