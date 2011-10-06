By Karen Jacobs
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Oct 6 Olympic 400 metres champion
LaShawn Merritt, cleared to run at the 2012 Games by a court
ruling on Thursday having previously been barred for doping,
said he would pull out all the stops to succeed in London.
"I'll train hard, harder than I've ever trained," the
American told reporters after the Court of Arbitration for Sport
(CAS) in Switzerland said he and dozens of past drug offenders
were eligible to participate in the London Games.
The court dismissed the International Olympic Committee
rule, introduced three years ago, that banned athletes suspended
for doping for six months or longer from competing in the next
Games.
In 2010 Merritt received a 21-month ban after having tested
positive for a banned substance. The suspension ended in July
and he competed at the world championships the following month.
"The past couple of years have been rough but I've had a
strong support system," said the 25-year-old before adding his
family and coach had helped him get through the ordeal.
Merritt endured "many restless nights" but said the whole
experience made him grow mentally and spiritually and to become
a better person.
"Over those two years I had a lot of time to think and
re-evaluate my life," he explained before adding he also learned
to be careful "about what I put in my body" and to approach his
career as a business.
Merritt said he was not confident the CAS would rule in his
favour and did not want to pick up the phone when his agent,
Kimberly Holland, called him early on Thursday.
She initially told Merritt the ruling had not gone his way
as a joke.
The American said he felt no pressure going to London as the
reigning champion and the likely favourite to win gold.
"It's what I love to do," Merritt said. "Just being away
from the sport motivated me so much more to be at my best when I
return.
"I never quit, I never give up and I'm always going to give
it 110 percent."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)