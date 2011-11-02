By Karolos Grohmann
| MUNICH, Germany
MUNICH, Germany Nov 2 After having her
Vancouver Olympic dreams "stolen" by a doping ban despite never
having failed a test, Germany's most decorated winter Olympian
Claudia Pechstein has vowed to end her career with a tenth Games
medal in Sochi in 2014.
Last month's Court of Arbitration decision rejecting an
International Olympic Committee rule that banned doping
offenders from the next Games clears the way for her to compete
in Sochi.
In 2009 speed skater Pechstein became the first athlete to
be banned on suspicion of doping after a series of tests
revealed irregular blood data.
The 39-year-old German had never tested positive and claimed
she was the victim of a condition inherited from her father. She
was still banned for two years and missed the 2010 Vancouver
Games which would have been her sixth straight Olympics.
Now Pechstein wants to make amends and is eager to win one
more medal at the 2014 winter Games in Russia when she will be
42.
"It is very easy to focus my mind on Sochi. I had the
Vancouver Games stolen from me," she told Reuters in an
interview on Wednesday.
"My plan was to end my career there and win my tenth Olympic
medal. That did not happen so the motivation for Sochi is very
easy and clear for me. I want to do what I could not do at
Vancouver 2010."
Pechstein has also been considering trying to qualify for a
cycling event at the London 2012 Games now that the IOC's "Osaka
rule" has been scrapped, but has put a decision on hold.
"At the moment I am focusing solely on my ice skating
season. London was initially thought of with the Osaka rule
still in force," the skater, who is also a police officer, said.
"Now that this rule is gone I can chose where I want to be.
Now I don't have to go to courts and that will save me some
money as well," she said laughing out loud.
"When the season is over then I will think about London.
"I still need to crack the qualifying time and I still have
some way to go. It would be nice to be in London and compete on
the cycling track but on the other hand the time I have to beat
is still a bit out of reach. I will give it a try."
Pechstein, who has won five Olympic golds, two silvers and
two bronze medals in an unusually long skating career stretching
back to the 1992 Albertville Games, does not expect any more
obstacles from the IOC or the International Skating Union (ISU)
with whom she is still at odds.
The IOC had banned Greek sprinter Katerina Thanou from the
2008 Beijing Games for bringing her sport into disrepute four
years earlier in Athens when she missed a drugs test although
the athlete had never tested positive.
"No, I cannot imagine something like that. I cannot imagine
the IOC trying to stop me from competing. They know I am a
fighter," she said. "I have absolutely nothing to hide. I just
have to focus on myself. I was wrongly found guilty of something
I did not do."
EXPERT OPINION
Pechstein argued throughout her row with the ISU her
condition was hereditary and hired dozens of experts to verify
it.
"I had never tested positive or violated another doping
rule. It was all based on supposition or assumptions," she said.
"Every hematologist who was asked about my case, confirmed
that my blood values are inherited from my father. Even the
expert of the ISU, the Italian Professor Zanella, shares this
opinion.
"Despite this, the ISU is not ready to revise their wrong
conviction. Such a behaviour is not understandable and has
nothing to do with fair play in sports," she said.
As for the ISU, the federation keeps testing her every 10
days, according to the athlete.
"It is a hereditary case and there are fluctuations of the
blood data," she said.
"The ISU is running a doping test on me every 10 days. The
blood data fluctuates, even at this moment. At Inzell (world
championships earlier this year) where I won the two bronze
medals three of the four tests conducted showed higher than
normal levels.
"At the moment the doping testing I undergo is extreme and I
don't quite understand it," Pechstein said.
Pechstein, a household name in winter sports-crazy Germany,
saw her public image take a hit with her doping ban.
Her return to action earlier this year prompted some harsh
words from fellow athletes but the Berlin-born Pechstein said
life on the skating tour had now returned to normal.
"Those who supported me back then still support me now and
those who were, let's say, not my friends are still not friends
now," she said. "Although you really do find out who your
friends are when you go through such a situation."
