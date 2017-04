MOSCOW, March 11 Two unnamed Russians who play for the national women's and men's sevens teams have been found to have taken the banned substance meldonium, the Russian Rugby Federation (RRF) said in a statement on Friday.

"A player from the men's rugby sevens national team admitted the results from his A sample and rejected the opportunity to test his B sample," the RRF added.

"A sportswoman from the women's rugby sevens team says she has not taken any illegal substances and has asked for her B sample to be tested."