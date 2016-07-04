(Adds details)

ZURICH, July 4 The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and 68 Russian athletes have agreed the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will settle a dispute over the athletes' participation in next month's Olympic Games, CAS said on Monday.

"The parties have agreed to an expedited procedure which should conclude on July 21 2016 with the issuance of the final decision," CAS said in a statement.

The athletes are opposing a world athletics federation (IAAF) ban of all Russian track and field athletes following widespread doping allegations which rocked the world of sport.

The athletes say they are being punished despite having competed without doping and that they should be eligible to race at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics next month.

The Games start on Aug. 5 with the IAAF having said only a handful of Russian track and field athletes, who meet a number of criteria including being repeatedly tested outside Russia, would be allowed to compete there. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)