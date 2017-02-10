UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Feb 10 The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday imposed a four-year period of ineligibility for Russian middle distance runner Mariya Savinova-Farnosova, saying there was "clear evidence" she used banned performance-enhancing substances.
The four-year penalty is retroactive to Aug. 24, 2015, the Swiss-based athletics tribunal said in a statement. In addition, all of Savinova-Farnosova's results between July 26, 2010 and Aug. 19, 2013, are disqualified, with any prizes, medals and prize and appearance money forfeited.
The 31-year-old former 800 meter world champion from 2010 and 2011 and gold medalist at the 2012 Olympic Games in London was among athletes that a commission set up by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recommended be banned for life in 2015. (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources