MOSCOW May 10 Russia is concerned about allegations four of its gold medal winners cheated at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, R-Sport news agency cited a Russian Sports Ministry official as saying on Tuesday.

The World Anti-Doping Agency earlier announced an investigation into the allegations broadcast on CBS 60 minutes on Sunday.

"They are not talking about some new commission. They just made the announcement that they are aware of the information," R-Sport quoted Natalia Zhelanova, anti-doping adviser to Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko, as saying.

"We are of course concerned (by the allegations)," she said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Polina Devitt)