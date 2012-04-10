MOSCOW, April 10 The Russian weightlifting
federation (RWF) has banned former European junior champion
Taisya Antonova for 10 years for a breach of anti-doping
regulations.
The RWF also suspended three other women lifters -- national
junior champion Irina Bondarenko, Viktoria Dostavalova and
Alexandra Fyodorova -- for two years each for the same offence
without going into detail.
Antonova, 23, placed sixth in the 63kg class at the 2008
European championships in Italy before winning gold at the
continental junior championships in Albania later that year.
