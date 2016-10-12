UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
MOSCOW Oct 12 Russian Olympic chief Alexander Zhukov intends step down as head of the national Olympic Committee to focus on parliamentary work, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.
"There is an understanding that Zhukov wants to focus on his parliamentary work," Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov a saying.
Zhukov is currently first vice speaker of the Russian parliament, or Duma, and a member of the International Olympic Committee. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.