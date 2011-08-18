VIENNA Aug 18 Former Austrian skiing coach
Walter Mayer has been given a prison sentence after being found
guilty of supplying doping substances to athletes, a court
official said on Thursday.
Mayer was sentenced to 15 months in jail, with 12 months of
that sentence suspended for a period of three years. Of the
remaining three months, he has also already served several weeks
in custody following his arrest.
The 54-year-old, who had pleaded not guilty, was freed
pending an appeal following the sentence on Wednesday evening,
the official told Reuters.
Mayer, who occupied various posts in the Austrian Ski
Federation (OSV) between 1994 and 2006 including head coach of
the Nordic skiing team, was arrested in March 2009 and charged
with supplying doping to athletes between 2005 and 2009.
Mayer was banned by the International Olympic Committee from
attending the Turin Games and the 2010 Winter Olympics in
Vancouver after being implicated in a blood transfusion scandal
at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.
Having been reappointed as head coach of Austria's
cross-country team, Mayer attended the Turin Games in what OSV
later described as a "private capacity".
The coach's presence prompted the IOC to launch coordinated
night-time raids with the Italian police on the hotels of the
Austrian cross-country and biathlon teams.
Ten Austrian athletes were tested for possible signs of
doping but were found to be clean.
Mayer crashed his car into a police road-block near the
Italian-Austrian border having left Turin on the day of the
raids.
Since 2008, Austria has introduced several acts which make
the provision of doping substances a criminal offence, making
Mayer liable to prosecution.
