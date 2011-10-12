BERNE Oct 12 The World Anti-Doping Agency
(WADA) has accepted that five Mexican footballers who failed
doping tests this year had ingested contaminated meat and should
not be punished.
WADA said on Wednesday that after studying the case it had
dropped an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)
against the Mexico Football Federation (FMF) decision not to
sanction the players.
It also issued a warning to athletes who compete in Mexico,
venue for this month's Pan American Games.
"WADA has received compelling evidence from a FIFA study at
the under-17 World Cup in Mexico that indicates a serious health
problem in Mexico with regards to meat contaminated with
clenbuterol," the anti-doping organisation said in a statement.
"This is a public health issue that is now being addressed
urgently by the Mexican government.
"The government of Mexico, which has legislation forbidding
the use of steroids with livestock, accepts it has an issue with
contaminated meat and is actively looking to resolve the problem
state by state," added WADA.
"Already several arrests have been made pursuant to these
laws and large amounts of clenbuterol seized. Investigations are
to continue.
"WADA applauds FIFA for the further research it has
initiated while WADA, the Mexican Football Federation and the
Mexican government have agreed to assist with the study which
will continue as a joint project."
GOLD CUP
Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, defenders Francisco Rodriguez
and Edgar Duenas and midfielders Antonio Naelson 'Sinha' and
Christian Bermudez tested positive during the CONCACAF Gold Cup
in May which Mexico went on to win.
The WADA decision was welcomed by FIFA.
"FIFA would like to express its satisfaction with the
decision taken by WADA," said soccer's ruling body.
"This announcement by WADA confirms the initial decision
taken by the Mexican Football Federation's disciplinary
committee to clear the players of any wrongdoing which FIFA
completely agreed with and supported."
WADA has issued recommendations to athletes who compete in
Mexico.
"WADA's message to athletes travelling to Mexico remains the
same and that is to exercise extreme caution with regards to
what they eat and where they eat.
"If possible they should eat in cafeterias designated as
safe by event organisers and also try to eat in large numbers.
"The state government in Guadalajara has taken steps to
ensure the meat available to athletes at the Pan American Games
will not be contaminated."
