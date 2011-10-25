MADRID Oct 25 Spain's supreme court has upheld
an appeal lodged by the nation's professional cycling
association (ACP) against changes to anti-doping rules that were
adopted in 2009, saying the government did not adequately
consult those affected.
The cabinet approved the changes to Spain's testing regime
in September 2009 to try to address concerns expressed by the
International Olympic Committee (IOC) in its assessment of
Madrid's failed bid for the 2016 summer Games.
Under the changes, athletes could be tested outside
competition from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. and during competition 12
hours before an event started and until it ended.
In a ruling published on Tuesday, the supreme court said it
had upheld the ACP appeal due to "a lack of consultation with
the interested parties" and nullified the decree which contained
the new regulations.
The government, which is due to fight a general election
next month, could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Dave Thompson)