MADRID Oct 25 Spain's supreme court has upheld an appeal lodged by the nation's professional cycling association (ACP) against changes to anti-doping rules that were adopted in 2009, saying the government did not adequately consult those affected.

The cabinet approved the changes to Spain's testing regime in September 2009 to try to address concerns expressed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in its assessment of Madrid's failed bid for the 2016 summer Games.

Under the changes, athletes could be tested outside competition from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. and during competition 12 hours before an event started and until it ended.

In a ruling published on Tuesday, the supreme court said it had upheld the ACP appeal due to "a lack of consultation with the interested parties" and nullified the decree which contained the new regulations.

The government, which is due to fight a general election next month, could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Dave Thompson)