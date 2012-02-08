MADRID Feb 8 The Spanish tennis
federation (RFET) plan to sue French TV broadcaster Canal+ over
a sketch which appeared to imply world number two Rafa Nadal and
his fellow Spanish athletes are drug cheats.
The sketch from the show "Les Guignols", or "The Puppets",
shows a life-size likeness of Nadal filling up his car's gas
tank from his own bladder before being pulled over by traffic
police for speeding.
"Spanish athletes. They do not win by chance," is flashed on
the screen surrounded by the logo of the RFET and several other
Spanish federations, including soccer and cycling.
In a statement published on Wednesday, the RFET said it
planned to sue Canal+ France for "publishing a video in which,
as well as containing unacceptable and damaging insinuations,
the federation's emblem and anagram were used".
The federation would be demanding that the video is
withdrawn, the logo is not used again and that Canal+ pays
damages for its unauthorised use, the statement added.
Canal+ officials did not immediately respond to telephone
calls seeking comment.
"On this occasion intolerable limits have been exceeded and
we at the RFET cannot ignore such discredit and slander towards
our athletes," federation president Jose Luis Escanuela said.
Canal+ broadcast the Nadal sketch after Spanish cyclist
Alberto Contador was banned for two years on Monday for failing
a doping test during the 2010 Tour de France.
It was the latest French attack on Spanish athletes
following comments from former French Open tennis champion
Yannick Noah in November in which he accused them of using
"magic potions".
(Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris, writing by
Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Justin Palmer; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)