MADRID Feb 14 Spain has a problem with
doping in sport and the government will move quickly to bring
its laws into line with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)
guidelines to combat it, the country's new sports minister said
on Tuesday.
"Of course we have a problem with doping, there's no secret
it's one of the hottest topics of the moment," Jose Ignacio
Wert, the minister of Education, Culture and Sport, said at a
forum.
"For this reason we are going to try and approve the
modifications to the anti-doping law as quickly as possible to
reaffirm our commitment to this cause.
"We must comply with the world anti-doping code because it
is of capital importance to the Madrid 2020 bid (for the Olympic
Games).
Some of Spain's highest-profile athletes have been
implicated in doping cases in recent years, most notably Tour de
France winner Alberto Contador, and there is a perception that
the country does not do enough to tackle drug cheats.
Contador was stripped of one of his three Tour titles and
banned for two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)
last week, after testing positive for the banned anabolic agent
clenbuterol during the 2010 cycling race.
