BERLIN Oct 26 Spanish doping rule changes
rejected by the country's supreme court could be brought back in
time for the 2020 Olympic host city election for which Madrid is
bidding, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on
Wednesday.
Spain's Supreme Court upheld on Tuesday an appeal lodged by
the nation's professional cycling association (ACP) against
changes to anti-doping rules that were adopted in 2009, saying
the government did not adequately consult those affected.
The cabinet had approved the changes to Spain's testing
regime in 2009 to address concerns expressed by the IOC in its
assessment of Madrid's eventual failed bid for the 2016 summer
Games.
"The IOC will of course rely upon the World Anti-Doping
Agency's advice, and so far Spain has been deemed compliant by
WADA," an IOC official told Reuters, a day after the court's
ruling.
"As for the specific case of Madrid (and its 2020 bid), the
evaluation process has only just started, and there is still
plenty of time for Spain to correct things should that be
necessary," he said.
The Spanish capital, which lost out to Rio de Janeiro in the
final round of voting for the 2016 Olympics, is again bidding
for the 2020 Games and must now find a way to reintroduce the
changes.
These relate to the times when athletes can be tested,
outside competition from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. and during
competition 12 hours before an event starts and after it ends.
The Supreme Court ruling said it had upheld the ACP appeal
due to "a lack of consultation with the interested parties" and
nullified the decree which contained the new regulations.
Tokyo, Istanbul, Rome, Azeri capital Baku and Doha in Qatar
are the other candidates for the 2020 Games with the winner
decided in 2013.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)