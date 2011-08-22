- BERNE Aug 22 American tennis player
Robert Kendrick's doping suspension has been reduced from 12 to
eight months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Kendrick, who tested positive for methylhexaneamine (MHA) at
the French Open in May, had wanted the ban cut to three months
to allow him to play at next week's U.S. Open.
"CAS has confirmed Robert Kendrick was guilty of a doping
offence but has decided to reduce his suspension to eight months
starting from 22 May 2011," it said in a statement.
Kendrick said he took a pill to help him cope with jetlag
without knowing it contained the banned substance.
