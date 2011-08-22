(Adds details)

U.S. player to miss U.S. Open after ban cut to eight months

Kendrick relied on "Internet blog" for advice

By Brian Homewood

BERNE, Aug 22 United States tennis player Robert Kendrick's doping ban, imposed after he consumed a pill to combat jet lag which contained a banned substance, was cut from 12 to eight months on appeal on Monday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said it accepted that Kendrick had not intended to enhance his performance but said he had not taken necessary precautions, instead relying on the Internet for advice on the product.

Kendrick, who tested positive for methylhexaneamine (MHA) at the French Open in May, had wanted the ban cut to three months to allow him to play at next month's U.S. Open.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF), which says the onus is on players to make sure they do not take banned substances, banned the 31-year-old for a year in July.

"Robert Kendrick.....has explained that the specified substance MHA was the result of the ingestion of a "Zija XM3" pill intended to counteract the effects of jet lag," CAS said.

"The CAS Panel noted that it was not disputed by the parties that there was no intent to enhance sporting performance."

CAS then compared the case to Brazilian Olympic and world champion swimmer Cesar Cielo who, along with two team mates, escaped with a warning last month after testing positive for the banned diuretic furosemide.

"In contrast to the recent CAS case involving Cesar Cielo and other Brazilian swimmers, Robert Kendrick did not show a comparable degree of caution as the Brazilian swimmers, who had used a product obtained on pharmaceutical advice," said CAS.

"Instead, he relied only on the information given by a blog on the internet which represented that Zija XM3 was "approved" by WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency), without thereafter consulting a doctor or other appropriately qualified person, checking the composition of the product, or using the anti-doping resources provided by the ITF.

"The CAS Panel found that the eight-month suspension was appropriate to the degree of fault borne by the player."

MHA, a stimulant used in nasal decongestants and commonly used by body builders, was added to the WADA'S banned list last year and has since led to bans for scores of athletes.

CAS set the start of the ban as May 22, the day Kendrick failed the test, and disqualified him from the French Open where he was knocked out in the first round by Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

Kendrick is ranked 120th in the world having reached a career-best of 69th two years ago.

