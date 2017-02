ZURICH, June 14 Russian former number one Maria Sharapova has lodged an appeal of her two-year suspension from tennis with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking to have the ban either lifted completely or reduced.

Sharapova, 29, was banned by the International Tennis Federation this month following her positive test for the banned drug meldonium.

A decision is expected by July 18, Lausanne-based CAS said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)