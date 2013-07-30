BERLIN, July 30 Twice Olympic 400m hurdles champion Edwin Moses has launched his bid for the presidency of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and is the third candidate for the post, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday.

American Moses, who won gold medals at the 1976 and 1984 Olympics, joined former IOC medical director Patrick Schamasch and IOC Vice President Craig Reedie of Britain in the race for the job currently held by Australian John Fahey.

The IOC executive board will name one candidate to succeed Fahey at its meeting on Aug. 9 in Moscow and the appointment will be formalised in an election at the World Conference on Doping in Sport in November.

The 57-year-old Moses, chairman of the United States Anti-Doping Agency since 2012, dominated his one-lap event for a decade, putting together a remarkable winning streak of 122 consecutive races between 1977 and 1987.

WADA was set up in 1999 by the IOC to fight the growing problem of doping in sport with half its funding coming from the IOC and international federations and the other half from governments.

The sports bodies and the governments take turns in nominating the WADA president. Fahey was the choice of governments in 2007. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)