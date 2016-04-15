Olympics-Sion's 2026 bid ratified by Swiss Olympic Committee
BERNE, April 11 Sion's bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics was ratified by the Swiss Olympic committee on Tuesday.
FORDE, Norway, April 15 Governing bodies of sports who want the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to catch and punish cheats for them will have to wait for two years, says WADA President Craig Reedie.
"You can't change the whole anti-doping system in a short period, and work is ongoing to find out what investment is needed," Reedie told Reuters on Friday.
"There are a whole range of issues concerning technical arrangements and political arrangements. We are working though it, and if this is going to work the way the IOC have proposed, it will not be till 2018."
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) wants sports to transfer their doping control operations to a new, independent testing and results agency "under the leadership of WADA". (Reporting by Brian Oliver, editing by Ed Osmond)
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, a silver medallist from the 2010 Winter Olympics and three-time world champion, is retiring from the sport after a disappointing season, saying she has lost the will to compete.