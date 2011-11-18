BEIJING Nov 18 Chinese Olympic
weightlifting champion Liao Hui has been suspended for doping,
ruling him out of next year's London Games, state news agency
Xinhua reported on Friday.
Liao, who captured the men's 69kg gold at the 2008 Beijing
Games, has been banned until September 2014, according to the
International Weightlifting Federation's official website
(www.iwf.net).
Details of Liao's offence were not given. He is one of 10
athletes from seven countries listed as being banned by the IWF.
China's Sports Ministry denied knowledge of Liao's ban when
contacted by Reuters.
