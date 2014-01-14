UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
Jan 14 Weightlifter Sarah Robles, a member of the U.S. team at the 2012 London Olympics, was handed a two-year suspension after testing positive for steroids, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Tuesday.
Robles tested positive for the presence of an exogenous androgenic anabolic steroid in an out-of-competition and two in-competition urine samples collected by both USADA and the International Weightlifting Federation, the U.S. drug agency said in a statement.
Called the strongest woman in America, Robles placed seventh in the +75 kilogram super-heavyweight division in London but gained attention for her story of perseverance living on $400 a month while trying to secure a spot on the U.S. Olympic squad (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.