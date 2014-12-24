UPDATE 2-Akzo Nobel rejects improved bid from U.S. rival PPG
* Some shareholders would like Akzo to open talks (Adds CEO quotes, anti-takeover protection, political context)
Dec 24 Doradcy24 SA :
* Gold-Investment Sp. z o.o. sells 41.2 million of the company's shares for 61,800 zlotys ($17,500)
* Pawel Wozniak buys 20.6 million of the company's shares for 30,900 zlotys ($8,766) and currently holds 9.36 percent stake
* Jerzy Dera buys 20.6 million of company's shares for 30,900 zlotys and currently holds 9.61 percent stake
* Pawel Wozniak is the chairman of the company's supervisory board and owns 50 percent stake in Gold-Investment Sp. z o.o.
* Jerzy Dyra is the vice-chairman of the company's supervisory board and owns 50 percent stake in Gold-Investment Sp. z o.o.
* Gold-Investment Sp. z o.o. reduces its stake in the company to 18.68 percent from 29.69 percent via sale of 41.2 million shares Source text for Eikon: and and and and and
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5252 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Some shareholders would like Akzo to open talks (Adds CEO quotes, anti-takeover protection, political context)
* Resolved to approved the appointment of Chaiwat Atsawintarangkun to hold the chairman of the board of directors position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 Indian shares closed at their lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, falling for a third straight session, as banking and automobile shares slid.