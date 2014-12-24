Dec 24 Doradcy24 SA :

* Gold-Investment Sp. z o.o. sells 41.2 million of the company's shares for 61,800 zlotys ($17,500)

* Pawel Wozniak buys 20.6 million of the company's shares for 30,900 zlotys ($8,766) and currently holds 9.36 percent stake

* Jerzy Dera buys 20.6 million of company's shares for 30,900 zlotys and currently holds 9.61 percent stake

* Pawel Wozniak is the chairman of the company's supervisory board and owns 50 percent stake in Gold-Investment Sp. z o.o.

* Jerzy Dyra is the vice-chairman of the company's supervisory board and owns 50 percent stake in Gold-Investment Sp. z o.o.

* Gold-Investment Sp. z o.o. reduces its stake in the company to 18.68 percent from 29.69 percent via sale of 41.2 million shares

