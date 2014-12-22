Dec 22 Doradcy24 SA :

* Reported on Saturday Gold-Investment Sp. z o.o. decreased its stake in the company to 29.69 percent (111,049,735 shares) from 33.02 percent (123,492,225 shares) via open market transactions which were conducted between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10 on NewConnect market Source text for Eikon:

