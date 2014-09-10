Sept 10 Doradcy24 SA :

* Says Gold-Investment Sp. z o.o. decreases stake in the company from 43.06 pct to 33.17 pct

* Says following transaction Gold-Investment Sp. z o.o. holds 124,049,735 shares in the company Source text for Eikon:

