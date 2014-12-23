(Adds Doral's statement, background, share movement)

By Neha Dimri

Dec 23 The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching the offices of Doral Bank, a San Juan, Puerto Rico-based lender, as part of an ongoing investigation, an FBI special agent said.

"We are executing a search warrant at Doral Bank," Special Agent Moises Quinones told Reuters. "It is about an ongoing investigation that the FBI is conducting here in this office."

He declined further comment on the investigation.

"Today, personnel from the Federal Bureau of Investigation have pursued the collection of certain information at the main offices of our institution," Doral said in a statement.

The company said it was cooperating with the authorities.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp last week asked the troubled lender, which is controlled by Doral Financial Corp , to resubmit its capital restoration plan after it was listed as "significantly undercapitalized."

The bank recently won a key legal victory after a Puerto Rican court ordered the government to pay $229 million in tax refund. Puerto Rico's treasury department said it would appeal the ruling.

Last May, the department voided a 2012 agreement that set the tax refund for Doral resulting from a restatement of inflated earnings during a six-year period from 1998 to 2004.

Doral asked for the payment after U.S. regulators said earlier this year the company could no longer include the money as cash on its balance sheet.

Shares of the lender, which has lost about 74 percent this year, fell 9.5 percent to $3.68 before being halted on the New York Stock Exchange. (Editing by Robin Paxton and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)