Dec 23 The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching the offices of Doral Bank, a San Juan, Puerto Rico-based lender, as part of an ongoing investigation, an FBI special agent said.

"We are executing a search warrant at Doral Bank," Special Agent Moises Quinones told Reuters. "It is about an ongoing investigation that the FBI is conducting here in this office."

He declined further comment on the investigation.

Doral Bank, which is controlled by Doral Financial Corp , was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)